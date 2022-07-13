AGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
ANL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
AVN 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
EFERT 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.11%)
EPCL 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
FCCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FLYNG 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
KEL 2.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1%)
OGDC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.61%)
PAEL 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PRL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.18%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
TRG 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.2%)
WAVES 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,095 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,062 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 15,719 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares slip as commodity stocks drag on China COVID woes

Reuters 13 Jul, 2022

Australian shares slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by mining and energy stocks, hit by subdued commodity and metal prices following fresh COVID-19 curbs in China to control rising cases.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 0.3% to 6584.1 by 0041 GMT.

The benchmark lost 1% on Tuesday. Leading declines, energy stocks receded 2%, their biggest drop in a week, as oil prices fell on weak demand in top crude importer China and a strong dollar.

Index heavyweights Woodside Energy and Santos shed 3.1% and 2.

Australian shares subdued as investors await US inflation data

7%, respectively. Domestic miners erased as much as 1.6% to hit their lowest level since November, as iron ore prices fell on persistent demand woes in top metal consumer China.

Sector majors Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals skidded between 1% and 2%.

Bucking the trend, financials added as much as 0.2%, with National Australia Bank and Macquarie advancing 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively.

However, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group lost 0.4%, after the company confirmed that it was in discussions with US private-equity firm KKR & Co for a potential acquisition of Australian software firm MYOB Group.

Technology sub-index was a bright spot, jumping 1.3%.

Shares of network services provider Megaport and accounting software producer Xero gained as much as 3.1% and 2.1%, respectively.

Gold stocks tracked weak bullion prices pressured by strength in the dollar, losing as much as 0.6%.

Sector leaders Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining slipped 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index jumped 0.4% to 11152.1, with investors awaiting the central bank’s rate decision due later in the day.

Maybank analysts expect another four 50-basis-point hikes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand this year.

australia stock

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares slip as commodity stocks drag on China COVID woes

FBR: cost of GST exemption 49.9pc of tax expenditure

IPPs shareholders: PPIB urges PD to help reinstate tax on dividends

12th Year Book of NBFI, MAP to be unveiled tomorrow

Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives amid protests, Rajapaksa dominance ends

Statement of accounts: ECP gives political parties a deadline

Oil edges higher; market wary of US inflation data

Protection against climate change fundamental right of citizens: SC

Post-Hajj flight operation to commence from 15th

Euro strikes dollar parity as eurozone recession fears mount

US, Japan agree to tackle currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

Read more stories