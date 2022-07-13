Railways’ Reservation offices resume working

LAHORE: Reservation offices of Pakistan Railways have resumed working as usual across the country here on Tuesday. Unusual rush of passengers was witnessed in the railway headquarter reservation offices.

It is pertinent to mention here that all the reservation offices of railways were closed on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha throughout the country.

On the special instruction of federal minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique reservation offices were open on the next day of Eid from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm for the facilitation of travellers and specially for the refunding of tickets of passengers coming from Karachi and deeply affected by havoc rain in Sindh province.

