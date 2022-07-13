Brecorder Logo
Maryam to address public meetings in Jhang district today

APP 13 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday announced the schedule of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s address to public meetings and rallies.

In a tweet, she said Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address election rallies and public meetings in Jhang today.

The minister said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif will reach PP 125, 127 in Jhang today and address a reception at Pansara Interchange M-4, in PP-127 Gojra Mor.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address a public rally at Madhani Jutt, Chiniot mor. She will reach Aliabad, PP-125 via Jamia Chowk and address the party workers at Malwana mor. Then she would move to Athara Hazari via Head Trimon, and address the public meeting, Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

