Eid holidays: Islamabad police fine 1,386 bike riders for stunts

APP 13 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory Police on Tuesday issued violation tickets to 1,386 motorcyclists and impounded 46 bikes for one-wheeling and other stunts during Eid holidays.

The ICT Police constituted special squads to prevent one-wheeling on main avenues of the city during Eid-ul-Azha where the policemen in these squads performed duties in responsible manner, said the ICT Police spokesperson.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated the police personnel for performing duties on Eid-ul-Azha in responsible manner and awarded commendation certificates to them.

While reviewing the report, SSP Traffic Islamabad Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that such steps were being taken to provide safety to the citizens. He said: “Traffic violations may cause to the loss of precious lives, therefore, ICTP is adopting measures and to take strict action against the violators”.

