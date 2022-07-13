Shehbaz, Hamza offer Eid prayers at Jati Umra ‘PM will announce cut in POL prices soon’

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz offered their Eid prayers at Jati Umra on Sunday.

Prayers were offered on the occasion for the country’s progress and prosperity and well-being of Muslim Ummah. The PM called upon the people to pay special attention to the needy and poor to truly realize the spirit of sacrifice.

After offering Eid prayers, Hamza Shehbaz told the PML-N workers that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon announce cut in petroleum prices.

After offering Eid prayers, both exchanged Eid greetings with the people present there.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar offered Eid-ul-Azha prayer at historic Badshahi Mosque. Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad led the Eid prayers. On this occasion, prayers were for the integrity and development of Pakistan; prosperity of the nation and the Muslim Ummah especially the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine.

While criticising the PTI previous government, Hamza said the PML-N had put the country on right direction in 2018 but during last four years, the previous government had destroyed the country’s economy.

“Fitna Khan did not believe in the Constitution; that was why he and his followers had created a drama in Punjab”, he said, adding: “Despite current Constitutional crisis in Punjab, we provided Rs 200 billion subsidy on flour, which is available at subsidised rates across the province”.

He said they believe in public service and would go all out to provide ease in the lives of the people.

Moreover, the Punjab CM spent Eid day with children of SOS Village. He remained there with the children and distributed gifts among the children. Talking to media during his visit, the CM said the people would decide about the fate of Punjab on July 17 (bye-election) as they had always rejected the negative politics.

Answering a question, Hamza said the coalition government took difficult decisions to save the state. “We all have to make joint efforts to steer our country out of crises”, he emphasized.

He said that when he announced to provide free electricity to lifeline consumers, Imran approached the Election Commission of Pakistan against his decision.

“Our decision of providing free electricity to lifeline consumers was not for the sake of politics, rather it was meant for extending relief to the needy, he said, adding: “Everyone knew who stopped free electricity to poor people consuming less than 100 units a month”.

Talking about PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, he said that he does not mind his harsh talk, as he was serving the people sincerely. “But I really want to know why did Pervaiz Elahi violate the Constitution”, he wondered.

