AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Jul 12, 2022
US stocks open higher ahead of bank earnings

AFP 12 Jul, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened moderately higher early Tuesday, pivoting from Monday’s retreat ahead of key bank earnings and consumer price data.

After joining most overseas markets in retreating Monday, major US indices were back in positive territory despite lingering worries over inflation and recession risk.

Besides new consumer price data, this week’s schedule includes results from Delta Air Lines, and JPMorgan Chase and other banks.

“We expect an unusually volatile earnings season for single stocks,” said a note from Goldman Sachs. “While stocks have drifted lower in recent months due to valuation pressures catalyzed by higher interest rates, we expect earnings beats/misses to be increasingly relevant this quarter as growth slows.”

US stocks rise again on hopes of ebbing inflation

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 31,213.13.

The broad-based S&P 500 edged up 0.3 percent to 3,864.27, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.7 percent to 11,451.99.

Among individual companies, PepsiCo edged up 0.1 after reporting a drop in second-quarter profit to $1.4 billion, despite a 5.2 percent rise in revenues in results that topped estimates as it contended with rising cost pressures.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index

US stocks open higher ahead of bank earnings

