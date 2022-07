NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling was steady on Tuesday, but traders said they expected it to weaken due to increased demand for dollars from importers in the manufacturing and energy sectors.

At 0651 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 118.00/20 per dollar, the same as Friday’s close.

Kenyan shilling weakens on energy sector dollar appetite

Markets were closed on Monday for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.