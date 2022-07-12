AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Renault first-half sales volume slumps 30% after Russia exit

Reuters 12 Jul, 2022

French carmaker Renault said car sales plunged 30% in the first half of 2022 after shutting down activities in Russia, one of the first Western auto manufacturers to lay bare the damage of losing a key market in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Renault, the Western carmaker most exposed to the Russian market, said its worldwide sales fell 29.7% from last year to just over one million vehicles.

Excluding the activities of Avtovaz and Renault Russia, the number of units sold was down 12% year-on-year. Renault shares fell 2.3% in early trading.

Renault to invest $377mn in Brazil

Russia was Renault’s second biggest market before the war, accounting for 15% of earnings, according to JPMorgan.

The group, which makes popular models such as the Dacia Duster and Renault Clio, shut down its activities in the country earlier this year and said it would sell Renault Russia and a 67.7% stake in Avtovaz.

In May, Renault said it would sell Avtovaz, Russia’s biggest carmaker and owner of the Lada brand, to a Russian science institute, reportedly for just one rouble with a six-year option to buy it back.

Apart from the impact of its exit from Russia, the French group pointed to the semiconductor crisis, although it gave an upbeat outlook on chip production for the second half of the year, echoing similar comments from rival Volkswagen.

Renault brand chief operating officer Fabrice Cambolive said the brand was seeing some improvement regarding availability and expects the level of production of semi-conductors to be significantly higher in the second half of 2022 compared to the first half.

Renault

Comments

1000 characters

Renault first-half sales volume slumps 30% after Russia exit

PMD says another strong monsoon spell expected between July 14-17

Biden seeks to persuade Saudi Arabia to pump more oil as prices soar

Oil slides as renewed China COVID curbs temper fuel demand outlook

Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate climbs to 5-month high

Sri Lanka president hits airport standoff in escape attempt

Japan bids sombre farewell to slain Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving premier

India rupee at record low tracking weak Asian peers, shares

Ukraine prepares for fresh Russian assault, West braces for worsening energy crisis

Olympic great Mo Farah was trafficked to UK, forced to be child servant

'Unknown power' prevented prosecution of Asif Zardari: Imran Khan

Read more stories