Spot gold may test support at $1,721

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,721 per ounce, a break below which could open the way towards $1,700-$1,711 range.

A low of $1,722.36 was hit on Tuesday, which is lower than the July 6 low of $1,731.

This lower low confirmed a continuation of the downtrend.

The trend is presumably riding on a wave C, which is expected to travel into a range of $1,666-$1,683.

Resistance is at $1,743, a break above which may lead to a gain into $1,751-$1,763 range.

Spot gold may retest support at $1,728

On the daily chart, the downtrend within a big channel remains steady.

The trend could eventually extend to $1,680, as pointed by the channel.

The metal has briefly pierced below $1,727.

It is likely to break this support and fall towards $1,706.

A decent bounce may only occur in the support zone of $1,680-$1,684.