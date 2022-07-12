AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares drop on caution ahead of inflation data

Reuters 12 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares tracked Asian peers lower on Tuesday, with cautious investors awaiting a slew of inflation data due this week for clues on the scale of monetary tightening by central banks, while the rupee hit another record low.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.4% at 16,154, as of 0504 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.3% to 54,220.50.

India’s retail inflation reading due later in the day and the US consumer price index on Wednesday are keenly eyed by investors, as a spike in inflation would keep central banks on the path of aggressive rate hikes.

A Reuters poll showed India’s inflation will hold above the top of the central bank’s tolerance band for at least the rest of 2022, making several more interest rate hikes in coming months all but inevitable.

Global markets have turned a little volatile due to COVID-19-led shutdowns in some Chinese cities, and better-than-expected US jobs data last week, which means that the US Federal Reserve will go on with existing rate hikes, said Gaurav Dua, head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan.

Multiple Chinese cities, including the commercial hub of Shanghai are adopting fresh COVID-19 curbs starting this week to rein in new infections after finding a highly-transmissible Omicron subvariant.

Indian shares close at 1-month high as inflation concerns ease; TCS dips

“Now markets will be waiting for inflation numbers (and) that’s why we are seeing negative to range-bound moves across equity markets,” Dua said.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday it was putting in place a mechanism for international trade settlements in rupees, which banks will need a prior approval to use.

The RBI’s move comes as the Indian rupee touches all-time lows amid continued foreign portfolio outflows from domestic stock markets and a broadly stronger greenback.

Among individual shares, Ahluwalia Contracts rose 4.6% after getting an order worth 1.50 billion rupees ($18.84 million), while Techno Electric & Engineering Co dropped 5.4% after approving a share buyback.

Indian shares inflation NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares drop on caution ahead of inflation data

PMD says another strong monsoon spell expected between July 14-17

Biden seeks to persuade Saudi Arabia to pump more oil as prices soar

Oil slides as renewed China COVID curbs temper fuel demand outlook

Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate climbs to 5-month high

Sri Lanka president hits airport standoff in escape attempt

Japan bids sombre farewell to slain Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving premier

India rupee at record low tracking weak Asian peers, shares

Ukraine prepares for fresh Russian assault, West braces for worsening energy crisis

Olympic great Mo Farah was trafficked to UK, forced to be child servant

'Unknown power' prevented prosecution of Asif Zardari: Imran Khan

Read more stories