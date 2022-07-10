AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP’s annual carbon sequestration potential stands at 11.2m tons

Recorder Report 10 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: Secretary to Forestry Environment & Wildlife Department KP Muhammad Abid Majeed has said that 45% of the national forests cover area and 51% of the forest carbon stocks are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was addressing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Working Group on Voluntary Carbon Market forum held here the other day, said an official handout issued here on Saturday. He said in detail that, the most carbon dense forests of the country are temperate forests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which contain about 170 ton Carbon per hectare. Avoiding one ha deforestation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa means emission reduction of 367 tons of carbon dioxide.

There is a sequential protection of Carbon stocks exist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Through natural forests and recent plantation on 2.048-hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made under Billion Tree Tsunami Project a potential of annual carbon Sequestration i.e., 11.20 million tons and gets stock of 194.31 million tonnes, which includes 67.60 million tons in Hazara division, 73.25 million tons in Malakand Division, 3.87 million tons in Southern belt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 49.60 million tons carbon in newly merged tribal districts.

Historically there have been emissions of 4 million tons of carbon dioxide per year from deforestation and degradation before 2012 which have been reduced up to 50%, resulting in emission reduction of 2 million tons per year. Protected areas increased from 10% to over 15.6 % which has positive effects on emissions reduction. Due to forest conservation and improved forest management natural forests sequester about 8 million tons of carbon dioxide per year. Massive reforestation and forestation projects have been implemented like BTAP and 10 BTTAP which will result in carbon sequestration of 5 million tons of carbon dioxide.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Conducted Forest carbon stock assessment in all forests covered regions and also developed carbon tables for 15 major tree species. Forest Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established satellite land monitoring system in collaboration with SUPARCO for continuous monitoring of forest cover changes. Objectives of Forestry Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is to create a gateway for (carbon) offset buyers and also to create a gateway for national and international investors to channel finance towards growing pipeline of carbon sequestration projects.

Department is Increasing registration of projects in the voluntary carbon market with focusing on ecosystem restoration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Forest Department is also exploring alternative sources of sustainable energy and also exploring non-timber forestry products (NTFPs) and other potential economic and income-generating opportunities for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Department is also registering other sources of carbon credits (renewable energy) on Verra Standard Carbons for sustainable income for the province, among other things.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

carbon sequestration Forestry Environment & Wildlife Department Muhammad Abid Majeed

Comments

1000 characters

KP’s annual carbon sequestration potential stands at 11.2m tons

Chinese energy company threatens to discontinue import of Afghan coal

FBR projects 9.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio

Power producer demands payments on daily basis

Eid-ul-Azha today

Relaxation from T&T system: Tobacco cos file another case against FBR in PHC

Wheat transportation to Afghanistan: India launches anti-Pakistan propaganda on social media

Imran to address PTI rally in Lodhran tomorrow

No load-shedding during three Eid holidays: Dastgir

Federal minister Ayaz Sadiq quits

Senator Bugti escapes unhurt in bomb attack

Read more stories