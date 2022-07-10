AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Jul 10, 2022
Pakistan

More rain during Eid holidays likely

Recorder Report 10 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Met Office has informed that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country and are likely to be strengthened during the weekend (9th/10th July).

Under the influence of this weather system, it added, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in various parts of the country, including the city from 9th to 12th July with occasional gaps. Heavy rainfall is also expected in the upper parts of the country on 9th and 10th July, it said.

According to the Met office, heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot on 9th and 10th July.

Flash floods also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella during the forecast period. Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu. Travellers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

More rain during Eid holidays likely

