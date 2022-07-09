AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Sri Lanka’s Jayasuriya bags five on debut in second Test

AFP 09 Jul, 2022

GALLE: Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took five wickets on his Test debut for Sri Lanka as he returned to the pitch on Saturday against Australia at Galle.

The 30-year-old added two wickets to his overnight tally of three with his left-arm spin as he took down wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey for 28 along with Mitchell Starc, caught at slip for one.

He is only the seventh Sri Lankan bowler to claim a five-for in his first Test match.

Jayasuriya was one of the three Sri Lankan players, including Maheesh Theekshana and Kamindu Mendis, to get a Test cap after a Covid outbreak in the squad.

Sri Lanka trail the two-match series 1-0 after their hammering in last week’s opener.

