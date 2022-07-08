AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Indian shares close at 1-month high as inflation concerns ease; TCS dips

Reuters 08 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares gained for a third straight week to close at a one-month high on Friday as inflation concerns ebbed, while IT major Tata Consultancy Services slipped ahead of its quarterly earnings report.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.54% higher at 16,220.6, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.56% to 54,481.84, advancing in line with Asian peers. The indexes were up about 3% for the week.

However, news that Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe died after he was shot during a speech blunted gains in Asia. Investors also awaited key U.S. jobs data later in the day.

“The market was in oversold territory and we have positive news of a decisive downturn in commodity and crude prices, so that has helped the market bounce amid easing foreign investor selling,” said Gaurav Dua, head, capital market strategy at Sharekhan.

Indian shares hit 4-week high as inflation fears ease, Titan jumps on strong sales

Foreign investors sold a net $373.31 million worth of Indian equities up to Thursday, the smallest outflow in five weeks, compared with net $556.13 million in the same period last week.

A mutual fund industry body said inflows in funds were likely to remain weak in the current quarter.

Easing inflation worries was a 6.25% drop in Brent crude this week up to Thursday’s close, while copper, a bellwether for economic output, shed 2.8% amid demand worries.

In Mumbai, construction major Larsen & Toubro was the top percentage gainer, jumping 4.7% to log its best day since February 2021.

The Nifty Energy index advanced 1%, with Adani Transmission and Power Grid each gaining 3%, while NTPC climbed 2.3%.

Tata Motors rose 2.5% to a more than five-week closing high. The automaker said global wholesales climbed 48% in the first quarter.

Indian sugar firms jumped after the government extended an export period for mills.

TCS, which will kickstart the earnings season later in the day, closed 0.7% lower.

