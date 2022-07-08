Sri Lanka strike twice but Australia steer on in second Test

GALLE: Australia lost both their openers in the day’s first session after electing to bat against a Covid-hit Sri Lanka in the second Test on Friday.

The tourists reached 99 for two at lunch on the first day with Marnus Labuschagne, 42, and Steve Smith, 13, batting at the break in Galle.

Sri Lanka, who trail the two-match series 1-0, handed Test debuts to spinners Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya and all-rounder Kamindu Mendis after a coronavirus outbreak in their team.

But it was their lone fast bowler Kasun Rajitha who gave them an early breakthrough when he bowled the left-handed David Warner for five in the fifth over of the day.

Usman Khawaja and Labuschagne attempted to rebuild as they put on 55 runs for the second-wicket stand, which was broken by off-spinner Ramesh Mendis.

Ramesh cleaned up Khawaja for 37 and nearly got Labuschagne on 28 but wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella missed a stumping.

Ramesh, who took four wickets in the previous match, bowled all through the session while Theekshana (mystery spinner), Jayasuriya (left-arm orthodox) and Rajitha were rotated from one end.

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 count went up to five on the eve of the final Test but Angelo Mathews returned to the team after he was forced out by an infection midway through the first match.