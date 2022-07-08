AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka strike twice but Australia steer on in second Test

AFP 08 Jul, 2022

GALLE: Australia lost both their openers in the day’s first session after electing to bat against a Covid-hit Sri Lanka in the second Test on Friday.

The tourists reached 99 for two at lunch on the first day with Marnus Labuschagne, 42, and Steve Smith, 13, batting at the break in Galle.

Sri Lanka, who trail the two-match series 1-0, handed Test debuts to spinners Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya and all-rounder Kamindu Mendis after a coronavirus outbreak in their team.

But it was their lone fast bowler Kasun Rajitha who gave them an early breakthrough when he bowled the left-handed David Warner for five in the fifth over of the day.

Usman Khawaja and Labuschagne attempted to rebuild as they put on 55 runs for the second-wicket stand, which was broken by off-spinner Ramesh Mendis.

Theekshana in line for Test debut after Sri Lanka’s Covid outbreak

Ramesh cleaned up Khawaja for 37 and nearly got Labuschagne on 28 but wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella missed a stumping.

Ramesh, who took four wickets in the previous match, bowled all through the session while Theekshana (mystery spinner), Jayasuriya (left-arm orthodox) and Rajitha were rotated from one end.

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 count went up to five on the eve of the final Test but Angelo Mathews returned to the team after he was forced out by an infection midway through the first match.

Galle Usman Khawaja Australia vs sri lanka Niroshan Dickwella Labuschagne

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka strike twice but Australia steer on in second Test

QTA 2Q 2021-22: Nepra increases Discos’ tariffs

PM Shehbaz condemns attack on Japan’s Shinzo Abe

Former Japan PM Abe 'in grave condition' after shooting

Oil dips on recession fears but tight supply caps decline

Pakistan’s first 500MW floating solar power plant to be installed at Keenjhar

Russian FM says won't go 'running after' US for talks at G20

Burden of hike in gas prices to be passed on to rich: minister

Palm gains as recession fears ease, set for 10% weekly loss

May FCA: Nepra allows Discos Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

May FCA: KE gets Rs9.52/unit tariff hike

Read more stories