Tokyo shares end higher, but gains pared after ex-PM shot

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday with investors shifting their focus to the United States’ monetary policy, but gains narrowed after the shooting of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.10 percent or 26.66 points to end at 26,517.19, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.27 percent, or 5.10 points, to 1,887.43.

Abe was shot at a campaign event, as local media reported the nation’s longest-serving premier was showing no vital signs. The attack comes despite the country’s famously low levels of violent crime and tough gun laws, and with politicians campaigning ahead of upper house elections on Sunday.

Before the incident, the Nikkei index rose by nearly 400 points following gains on Wall Street.

Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, said in a note: “A significant focus remains on whether the Fed will hike by 50 basis points or 75 basis points in July – with all eyes on CPI next week as an important determinant of their direction.”

“Still, I think the market may look past any higher June CPI and University of Michigan inflation expectations, given the pullback in gasoline and the stable inflation expectations.”

The dollar traded at 135.67 yen in Asian trade, against 136.01 yen in New York late Thursday.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 0.38 percent to 68,260 yen and SoftBank Group climbed 0.22 percent to 5,400 yen.

Automakers were higher with Toyota gaining 0.28 percent to 2,111 yen, Honda jumping 1.34 percent to 3,250 yen and Nissan advancing 0.88 percent to 504.2 yen.