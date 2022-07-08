AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Inflation, unemployment causing havoc in common man’s life: JI

Recorder Report 08 Jul, 2022

LAHORE Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has expressed serious concerns over government failure to provide relief to masses. Inflation and unemployment are creating havoc in common man’s life.

While presiding over a meeting at Mansoora on the prevailing political situation in the country he said that the economy was collapsed due to ill-conceived policies of the rulers. He said the PDM and PPP government three months’ performance was zero. The incumbent rulers added to the people’s miseries and failed to honour its promises made before ousting PTI government in April. He said the interest-based economy and corruption were the root causes of the problems facing the country.

The JI chief said the load shedding and inflation had brought disaster to lives of people. Hours long power outages destroyed livelihood of industrial workers and made their nights sleepless, he said. The rulers could not spend an hour without air-condition and even their horses and doges lived in cool environment, he said, adding the children of poor, however, were forced to live without fan in sizzling heat. The feudal lords, waderas and corrupt imperialists were root cause of all the problems facing the country, he said.

Sirajul Haq said the economy could not put on track by making full dependence on the IMF and foreign loans. The government must accept Federal Shariah Court decision against Riba and introduce the Islamic model of economy to end the problems. He said the JI was playing the role of real opposition and would keep fighting for the rights of the people. He said the JI could solve the problems and bring real change if voted to power.

