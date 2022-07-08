KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 53,439 tonnes of cargo comprising 27,552 tonnes of import cargo and 25,887 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 27,552 comprised of 19,052 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,471 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 29 tonnes of DAP.

The total export cargo of 25,887 tonnes comprised of 25,137 tonnes of containerized cargo, 177 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 573 Tons of Rice.

As many as, 4462 containers comprising of 1082 containers import and 3380 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 468 of 20’s and 307 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 419 of 20’s and 357 of 40’s loaded containers while 27 of 20’s and 1110 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 02 ships namely Bangkok Bridge and NCC Tabuk have berthed at Karachi Port.

About 05 ships namely, RDO Endeavour, Saehan Kostar, HY Glory, An Hai Vincent and G Bright sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 05 cargoes namely Petali Lady, Tiger Integrity, Independent Spirit, Long Beach Trader and Viking Emerald were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 more ships, Chemtrans Aegean, Silver Joan and Irenes Ray left the Port on Thursday morning, while 02 more ships, Captain Haddock and Team View are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 107,796 tonnes, comprising 90,665 tonnes imports cargo and 17,131 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 782` Containers (309 TEUs Imports and 473 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Crimson Jade, Chemroad Sirrius and Mega & another gas carrier ‘Marangas Asclepius carrying Gas oil, Phosphoric Acid, Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL, LCT and EETL on Thursday, 7th July-2022.

