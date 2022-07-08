KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 07, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Quetta Oil Shipping Corp. 04-07-2022 OP-3 NCC Disc Gac Oakistan 07-07-2022 Tabuk .Mogas Pvt. Ltd B-3/B-2 T Load Ocean World 01-07-2022 Symphony Rice Pvt. Ltd B-6/B-7 Bangkok Disc Load Ocean Network Bridge Container Express Pakista 06-07-2022 B-9/B-8 Xin Chang Disc Load Cosco Shipping 04-07-2022 Shu Container Lines B-10/B-11 V Disc General Legend Shipping Pacific Cargo & Logistic 04-07-2022 B-15/B-14 Brother Disc General Sea Hawks 02-07-2022 Glory Cargo Pvt. Ltd Nmb-1 Muslim Load Al Faizan 02-07-2022 Rice International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-19 Sea Load Trade Link 03-07-2022 Wolf Rice International B-27/B-26 YM Disc Load In Shipping 05-07-2022 Excellence Container Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= YM Excellence 07-07-2022 Disc. Load Container In Shipping Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Petali 08-07-2022 D/57500 Mogas Alpine Marine Lady Services Tiger 08-07-2022 D/1500 Lube Oil East Wind Shipping Integrity Company Independent Spirit 08-07-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Long Beach Trader 08-07-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Viking 08-07-2022 D/668 Vehicles Sharaf Shipping Emerald Agency ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Rdo Endeavour 07-07-2022 Container Ship - Saehan Kostar 07-07-2022 Tanker - Hy Glory 07-07-2022 General Cargo - An Hai Vincent 07-07-2022 Fertilizer - G Bright 07-07-2022 Tanker - ============================================================================= Port Qasim Intelligence ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Teleri Cement Serious July. 05, 2022 Logistics MW-2 Team Steel GAC July 06, 2022 View Coil MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Captain Coal Sinotrans July 05, 2022 Haddock ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sterling Soyabean Ocean July 02, 2022 Saga Services ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Chemtrans Aegean Mogas Sharaf Ship July 07, 2022 Silver Joan Palm oil Alpine - Irenes Ray Containers Maersk - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Captain Haddock Coal Sinotrans July 07, 2022 Team View Steel Coil GAC - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Chemroad Sirius Phosphoric AcidAlpine July 07, 2022 Mega Palm oil Alpine - Crimson Jade Gas oil Alpine Lila Frontier Palm oil Alpine Waiting for barth Torm Elise Mogas Transmarine - Al-Jalaa Furnace oil PNSC - Sovereign Mogas Alpine - BW Matsuyama Soyabean Ocean Services - Onex Precious Mogas Transmarine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Marangas Asclepius LNG - July 07, 2022 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022