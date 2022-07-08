AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Recorder Report 08 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 07, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Quetta         Oil            Shipping Corp.     04-07-2022
OP-3              NCC            Disc           Gac Oakistan       07-07-2022
                  Tabuk         .Mogas          Pvt. Ltd
B-3/B-2           T              Load           Ocean World        01-07-2022
                  Symphony       Rice           Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7           Bangkok        Disc Load      Ocean Network
                  Bridge         Container      Express Pakista    06-07-2022
B-9/B-8           Xin Chang      Disc Load      Cosco Shipping     04-07-2022
                   Shu           Container       Lines
B-10/B-11         V              Disc General   Legend Shipping
                  Pacific        Cargo          & Logistic         04-07-2022
B-15/B-14         Brother        Disc General   Sea Hawks          02-07-2022
                  Glory          Cargo          Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1             Muslim         Load           Al Faizan          02-07-2022
                                 Rice           International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19              Sea            Load           Trade Link         03-07-2022
                   Wolf          Rice           International
B-27/B-26         YM             Disc Load      In Shipping        05-07-2022
                  Excellence     Container      Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
YM Excellence     07-07-2022     Disc. Load Container             In Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Petali            08-07-2022     D/57500 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
 Lady                                                                Services
Tiger             08-07-2022     D/1500 Lube Oil           East Wind Shipping
Integrity                                                             Company
Independent
Spirit            08-07-2022     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Long Beach
Trader            08-07-2022     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Viking            08-07-2022     D/668 Vehicles               Sharaf Shipping
Emerald                                                                Agency
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Rdo
Endeavour         07-07-2022     Container Ship                             -
Saehan
Kostar            07-07-2022     Tanker                                     -
Hy Glory          07-07-2022     General Cargo                              -
An Hai
Vincent           07-07-2022     Fertilizer                                 -
G Bright          07-07-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
Port Qasim Intelligence
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Teleri         Cement         Serious        July. 05, 2022
                                                Logistics
MW-2              Team           Steel          GAC             July 06, 2022
                  View           Coil
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Captain        Coal           Sinotrans       July 05, 2022
                   Haddock
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sterling       Soyabean       Ocean           July 02, 2022
                   Saga                         Services
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Chemtrans
Aegean            Mogas          Sharaf Ship                    July 07, 2022
Silver Joan       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Irenes Ray        Containers     Maersk                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Captain
 Haddock          Coal           Sinotrans                      July 07, 2022
Team View         Steel Coil     GAC                                        -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Chemroad
Sirius            Phosphoric AcidAlpine                         July 07, 2022
Mega              Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Crimson
Jade              Gas oil        Alpine
Lila
Frontier          Palm oil       Alpine                     Waiting for barth
Torm
Elise             Mogas          Transmarine                                -
Al-Jalaa          Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Sovereign         Mogas          Alpine                                     -
BW
Matsuyama         Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
Onex
Precious          Mogas          Transmarine                                -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Marangas
Asclepius         LNG            -                              July 07, 2022
=============================================================================

