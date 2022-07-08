Markets
08 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (July 07, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Quetta Oil Shipping Corp. 04-07-2022
OP-3 NCC Disc Gac Oakistan 07-07-2022
Tabuk .Mogas Pvt. Ltd
B-3/B-2 T Load Ocean World 01-07-2022
Symphony Rice Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7 Bangkok Disc Load Ocean Network
Bridge Container Express Pakista 06-07-2022
B-9/B-8 Xin Chang Disc Load Cosco Shipping 04-07-2022
Shu Container Lines
B-10/B-11 V Disc General Legend Shipping
Pacific Cargo & Logistic 04-07-2022
B-15/B-14 Brother Disc General Sea Hawks 02-07-2022
Glory Cargo Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1 Muslim Load Al Faizan 02-07-2022
Rice International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19 Sea Load Trade Link 03-07-2022
Wolf Rice International
B-27/B-26 YM Disc Load In Shipping 05-07-2022
Excellence Container Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
YM Excellence 07-07-2022 Disc. Load Container In Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Petali 08-07-2022 D/57500 Mogas Alpine Marine
Lady Services
Tiger 08-07-2022 D/1500 Lube Oil East Wind Shipping
Integrity Company
Independent
Spirit 08-07-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Long Beach
Trader 08-07-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Viking 08-07-2022 D/668 Vehicles Sharaf Shipping
Emerald Agency
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Rdo
Endeavour 07-07-2022 Container Ship -
Saehan
Kostar 07-07-2022 Tanker -
Hy Glory 07-07-2022 General Cargo -
An Hai
Vincent 07-07-2022 Fertilizer -
G Bright 07-07-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
Port Qasim Intelligence
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Teleri Cement Serious July. 05, 2022
Logistics
MW-2 Team Steel GAC July 06, 2022
View Coil
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Captain Coal Sinotrans July 05, 2022
Haddock
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Sterling Soyabean Ocean July 02, 2022
Saga Services
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Chemtrans
Aegean Mogas Sharaf Ship July 07, 2022
Silver Joan Palm oil Alpine -
Irenes Ray Containers Maersk -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Captain
Haddock Coal Sinotrans July 07, 2022
Team View Steel Coil GAC -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Chemroad
Sirius Phosphoric AcidAlpine July 07, 2022
Mega Palm oil Alpine -
Crimson
Jade Gas oil Alpine
Lila
Frontier Palm oil Alpine Waiting for barth
Torm
Elise Mogas Transmarine -
Al-Jalaa Furnace oil PNSC -
Sovereign Mogas Alpine -
BW
Matsuyama Soyabean Ocean Services -
Onex
Precious Mogas Transmarine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Marangas
Asclepius LNG - July 07, 2022
=============================================================================
