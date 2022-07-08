KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 07, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
133,893,263 76,893,406 4,966,904,841 2,995,467,693
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 427,122,998 (262,911,038) 164,211,959
Local Individuals 3,636,346,157 (3,464,044,520) 172,301,636
Local Corporates 1,645,203,805 (1,981,717,401) (336,513,595)
