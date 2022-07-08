Markets
08 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 07, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,344.01
High: 41,396.57
Low: 41,009.11
Net Change: 184.22
Volume (000): 55,977
Value (000): 3,320,851
Makt Cap (000) 1,643,431,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,884.81
NET CH (+) 14.11
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,939.71
NET CH (+) 1.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,575.47
NET CH (+) 26.96
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,580.88
NET CH (-) 21.58
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,804.81
NET CH (+) 56.54
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,324.03
NET CH (+) 16.23
------------------------------------
As on: 07-July-2022
====================================
