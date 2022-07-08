KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 07, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,344.01 High: 41,396.57 Low: 41,009.11 Net Change: 184.22 Volume (000): 55,977 Value (000): 3,320,851 Makt Cap (000) 1,643,431,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,884.81 NET CH (+) 14.11 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,939.71 NET CH (+) 1.53 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,575.47 NET CH (+) 26.96 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,580.88 NET CH (-) 21.58 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,804.81 NET CH (+) 56.54 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,324.03 NET CH (+) 16.23 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-July-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022