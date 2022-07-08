WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 07, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 6-Jul-22 5-Jul-22 1-Jul-22 30-Jun-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.113059 0.112825 0.11216 0.112496
Euro 0.771708 0.777582 0.783897 0.782282
Japanese yen 0.005589 0.005551 0.00553 0.005512
U.K. pound 0.903763 0.90854 0.906539 0.911972
U.S. dollar 0.758286 0.755668 0.75194 0.753136
Algerian dinar 0.005165 0.005145 0.005149
Australian dollar 0.514421 0.519371 0.513575 0.518835
Botswana pula 0.060511 0.061058 0.060929
Brazilian real 0.139609 0.140216 0.141512 0.1438
Brunei dollar 0.54009 0.541154 0.539838 0.541124
Canadian dollar 0.579589 0.584461
Chilean peso 0.000799 0.000815 0.000807 0.000819
Czech koruna 0.031665 0.031617
Danish krone 0.10372 0.10452 0.105376 0.105157
Indian rupee 0.009558 0.009556 0.009507 0.00954
Israeli New Shekel 0.215851 0.214739 0.213256 0.215182
Korean won 0.000584 0.000582 0.000579 0.000583
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46878 2.46306 2.45561
Malaysian ringgit 0.171364 0.171082 0.170547
Mauritian rupee 0.01665 0.016575 0.016548 0.016627
Mexican peso 0.036592 0.036755 0.036893 0.037407
New Zealand dollar 0.468242 0.470366 0.468496 0.467961
Norwegian krone 0.075067 0.075604 0.075629 0.075594
Omani rial 1.97214 1.96533 1.95874
Peruvian sol 0.195972 0.195665 0.197156
Philippine peso 0.013766 0.013717 0.013679 0.013688
Polish zloty 0.162041 0.164465 0.166705 0.168017
Qatari riyal 0.20832 0.207601 0.206905
Russian ruble 0.012053 0.012915 0.013985 0.014342
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200836
Singapore dollar 0.54009 0.541154 0.539838 0.541124
South African rand 0.04532 0.046009 0.045805 0.046029
Swedish krona 0.072281 0.072765 0.073071 0.073697
Swiss franc 0.78037 0.783157 0.782985 0.785089
Thai baht 0.021054 0.021165 0.021159 0.021343
Trinidadian dollar 0.112372 0.111861 0.111285 0.111524
U.A.E. dirham 0.206477 0.205764 0.205074
Uruguayan peso 0.01885 0.018808 0.01882 0.018893
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
