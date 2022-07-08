WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 07, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 6-Jul-22 5-Jul-22 1-Jul-22 30-Jun-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.113059 0.112825 0.11216 0.112496 Euro 0.771708 0.777582 0.783897 0.782282 Japanese yen 0.005589 0.005551 0.00553 0.005512 U.K. pound 0.903763 0.90854 0.906539 0.911972 U.S. dollar 0.758286 0.755668 0.75194 0.753136 Algerian dinar 0.005165 0.005145 0.005149 Australian dollar 0.514421 0.519371 0.513575 0.518835 Botswana pula 0.060511 0.061058 0.060929 Brazilian real 0.139609 0.140216 0.141512 0.1438 Brunei dollar 0.54009 0.541154 0.539838 0.541124 Canadian dollar 0.579589 0.584461 Chilean peso 0.000799 0.000815 0.000807 0.000819 Czech koruna 0.031665 0.031617 Danish krone 0.10372 0.10452 0.105376 0.105157 Indian rupee 0.009558 0.009556 0.009507 0.00954 Israeli New Shekel 0.215851 0.214739 0.213256 0.215182 Korean won 0.000584 0.000582 0.000579 0.000583 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46878 2.46306 2.45561 Malaysian ringgit 0.171364 0.171082 0.170547 Mauritian rupee 0.01665 0.016575 0.016548 0.016627 Mexican peso 0.036592 0.036755 0.036893 0.037407 New Zealand dollar 0.468242 0.470366 0.468496 0.467961 Norwegian krone 0.075067 0.075604 0.075629 0.075594 Omani rial 1.97214 1.96533 1.95874 Peruvian sol 0.195972 0.195665 0.197156 Philippine peso 0.013766 0.013717 0.013679 0.013688 Polish zloty 0.162041 0.164465 0.166705 0.168017 Qatari riyal 0.20832 0.207601 0.206905 Russian ruble 0.012053 0.012915 0.013985 0.014342 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200836 Singapore dollar 0.54009 0.541154 0.539838 0.541124 South African rand 0.04532 0.046009 0.045805 0.046029 Swedish krona 0.072281 0.072765 0.073071 0.073697 Swiss franc 0.78037 0.783157 0.782985 0.785089 Thai baht 0.021054 0.021165 0.021159 0.021343 Trinidadian dollar 0.112372 0.111861 0.111285 0.111524 U.A.E. dirham 0.206477 0.205764 0.205074 Uruguayan peso 0.01885 0.018808 0.01882 0.018893 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022