AGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
EFERT 89.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
EPCL 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
FCCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
GGGL 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 79.98 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.33%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PRL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
TELE 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.36%)
TREET 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 78.07 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.38%)
UNITY 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,083 Increased By 11 (0.27%)
BR30 15,004 Increased By 114.2 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,255 Increased By 94.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,694 Increased By 33.2 (0.21%)
Russian rouble halts sharp slide to pull away from over 5-week lows

Reuters 07 Jul, 2022

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened on Thursday in jittery Moscow trade, pulling away from more than 5-week lows hit against the dollar and euro after two sessions of sharp losses.

The rouble hit more than seven-year highs just over a week ago, but has shed around 20% since then against the greenback as several officials voiced concerns about its strength, which dents Russia’s income from exporting commodities and other goods priced in dollars and euros.

By 0736 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 63.01, pulling away from its lowest point since May 30 of 64.9525, hit on Wednesday. It had gained 1% to trade at 64.14 versus the euro.

The currency’s recent slide is not supported by fundamental factors, he said.

“Supply from exporters continues to stay elevated, while demand from importers and the population is low, which creates a supply overhang of foreign currency on the market and should contribute to the (rouble) strengthening,” Zvarich said.

Despite the recent slide, the rouble is still the world’s best-performing currency so far this year, boosted by measures - including restrictions on Russian households withdrawing foreign currency savings - taken to shield Russia’s financial system from Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Sinking rouble extends sharp losses, slumps to lowest since late May

Analysts have said the market is anticipating that measures to rein in the currency, such as interventions, may soon be adopted.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1% to 1,112.7 points, after slipping to its weakest mark since May 6 in early trade.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 2,223.8 points.

