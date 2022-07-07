AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
Britain’s Northern Ireland minister resigns

Reuters 07 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s minister for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, quit on Thursday, saying he no longer believed the values of honesty, integrity and mutual respect were being upheld by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.

Lewis joined around 40 politicians who have quit government positions in the last two days in an effort to force Johnson out of power.

UK PM clinging to power as resignations pile up

Helen Whately, a junior treasury minister, also quit on Thursday.

