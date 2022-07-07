AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
Japanese shares track Wall Street higher, tech stocks lead gains

Reuters Updated 07 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Thursday, as investors continued to buy beaten-down technology stocks, with sentiment underpinned by Wall Street’s overnight gains.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.73% to 26,298.66 and the broader Topix rose 0.65% to 1,867.98, by the midday break.

Wall Street closed higher overnight as investors digested new clues on the US central bank’s approach to policy rate and its inflation fight detailed in the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

“There was no additional shock from the Fed’s minutes,” said Shogo Maekawa, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. “Recent positive US economic data also erased concerns about economic uncertainties.”

Robot maker Fanuc rose 2.63% and gave the biggest boost to the Nikkei index. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries added 1.69%.

KDDI climbed 1.41% after the mobile phone operator’s networks returned to normal after a nationwide system failure which affected almost 40 million users earlier this week.

Aeon surged 9.88% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei after posting a record quarterly profit. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings rose 0.66% after announcing an investment of $1.5 billion in funds run by Apollo Global Management.

Tokyo stocks close lower

Airlines and railways fell 0.77% and 1%, respectively, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases globally.

Department store chain J.Front Retailing Co was the worst performer on the Nikkei with a 3.13% drop, followed by railway company Keisei Electric Railway, which lost 2.99%.

There were 154 advancers on the Nikkei index against 68 decliners.

Tokyo Stock Exchange Nikkei index

