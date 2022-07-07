AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
APNS declares Eid holidays

Press Release 07 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society has announced that the member publications of the APNS will observe two closed holidays on account of Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday, July 10, 2022 and Monday, July 11, 2022.

Consequently, there will be no morning newspapers on Monday, July 11, 2022 and Tuesday, July 12, 2022 and will publish their normal editions on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Whereas the evening newspapers not appearing on Sunday July 10, 2022 and Monday, July 11, 2022, may bring out their issues on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, if they so desire.

Eid ul Azha APNS Eid holidays

