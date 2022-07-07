Markets
Shipping Intelligence
07 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 06, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Quetta Oil Shipping Corp. 04-07-2022
OP-3 G Disc Alpine Marine 06-07-2022
Bright Chemical Services
B-1 Saehan Disc Wilhelmsen 05-07-2022
Kostar Chemical Ships Services
B-3/B-2 T Load Ocean World 01-07-2022
Symphony Rice Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7 RDO Disc Load Riazeda 03-07-2022
Endeavour Container Pvt. Ltd
B-9/B-8 Xin Chang Disc Load Cosco Shipping 04-07-2022
Shu Container Lines
B-10/B-11 V Disc General Legend Shipping
Pacific Cargo & Logistic 04-07-2022
B-11/B-12 HY Disc General Legend Shipping
Glory Cargo & Logistic 03-07-2022
B-15/B-14 Brother Disc General Sea Hawks 02-07-2022
Glory Cargo Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17 An Hai Disc Bulk Shipping 27-06-2022
Vincent DAP Agency
Nmb-1 Muslim Load Al Faizan 02-07-2022
Rice International
Nmb-2 Fateh Al Load Wheat N.S Shipping 06-06-2022
Karim Straw Lines
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19 Sea Load Trade Link 03-07-2022
Wolf Rice International
B-27/B-26 YM Disc Load In 05-07-2022
Excellence Container Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
RDO 06-07-2022 Disc. Load Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Endeavour Container
Saehan 06-07-2022 Disc. Chemical Wilhelmsen
Kostar Ships Services
M.T 07-07-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Quetta Shipping Corp.
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Saehan 05-07-2022 D/5800 Ethanol Wilhelmsen
Kostar Ship Services
Bangkok 05-07-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network
Bridge Express Pakistan
G Bright 06-07-2022 D/3500 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
M.T 06-07-2022 D/70000 Crude Pakistan National
Lahore Oil Shipping Corp.
New 06-07-2022 L/1761 Pipes Trans Bridge
Raouf Logistic
Ocean 06-07-2022 D/48374 Wheat Bulk Shipping
Royal In Bulk Agency
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Puffin
Bulker 06-07-2022 General Cargo -
Lady
Serenity 06-07-2022 Tanker -
Shanghai
Voyager 06-07-2022 Container Ship -
Kyoto
Express 06-07-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Teleri Cement Serious July. 05, 2022
Logistics
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Captain Coal Sinotrans July 05, 2022
Haddock
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Silver Palm Alpine July 04, 2022
Joan oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers Maersk July 05, 2022
Detroit Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Chemtrans Mogas Sharaf July 04, 2022
Aegean Ship
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Sterling Soyabean Ocean July 02, 2022
Saga Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Gas LPG M July 05, 2022
Zeus International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Bow
Neon Acetic Acid Alpine July 06, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Detroit Containers Maersk Pak July 06, 2022
Gas Zeus LPG M.International -
Chemtrans
Aegean Mogas Sharaf Ship -
Silver Joan Palm oil Alpine -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Team
View Steel Coil GAC July 06, 2022
Mega Palm oil Alpine -
Crimson
Jade Gas oil Alpine Waiting for barth
Torm
Elise Mogas Transmarine -
Al-Jalaa Furnace oil PNSC -
Sovereign Mogas Alpine -
BW
Matsuyama Soyabean Ocean Services -
Onex
Precious Mogas Transmarine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Irenes
Ray Containers Maersk July. 06, 2022
=============================================================================
