KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 06, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Quetta Oil Shipping Corp. 04-07-2022 OP-3 G Disc Alpine Marine 06-07-2022 Bright Chemical Services B-1 Saehan Disc Wilhelmsen 05-07-2022 Kostar Chemical Ships Services B-3/B-2 T Load Ocean World 01-07-2022 Symphony Rice Pvt. Ltd B-6/B-7 RDO Disc Load Riazeda 03-07-2022 Endeavour Container Pvt. Ltd B-9/B-8 Xin Chang Disc Load Cosco Shipping 04-07-2022 Shu Container Lines B-10/B-11 V Disc General Legend Shipping Pacific Cargo & Logistic 04-07-2022 B-11/B-12 HY Disc General Legend Shipping Glory Cargo & Logistic 03-07-2022 B-15/B-14 Brother Disc General Sea Hawks 02-07-2022 Glory Cargo Pvt. Ltd B-16/B-17 An Hai Disc Bulk Shipping 27-06-2022 Vincent DAP Agency Nmb-1 Muslim Load Al Faizan 02-07-2022 Rice International Nmb-2 Fateh Al Load Wheat N.S Shipping 06-06-2022 Karim Straw Lines ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-19 Sea Load Trade Link 03-07-2022 Wolf Rice International B-27/B-26 YM Disc Load In 05-07-2022 Excellence Container Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= RDO 06-07-2022 Disc. Load Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Endeavour Container Saehan 06-07-2022 Disc. Chemical Wilhelmsen Kostar Ships Services M.T 07-07-2022 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Quetta Shipping Corp. ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Saehan 05-07-2022 D/5800 Ethanol Wilhelmsen Kostar Ship Services Bangkok 05-07-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network Bridge Express Pakistan G Bright 06-07-2022 D/3500 Chemical Alpine Marine Services M.T 06-07-2022 D/70000 Crude Pakistan National Lahore Oil Shipping Corp. New 06-07-2022 L/1761 Pipes Trans Bridge Raouf Logistic Ocean 06-07-2022 D/48374 Wheat Bulk Shipping Royal In Bulk Agency ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Puffin Bulker 06-07-2022 General Cargo - Lady Serenity 06-07-2022 Tanker - Shanghai Voyager 06-07-2022 Container Ship - Kyoto Express 06-07-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Teleri Cement Serious July. 05, 2022 Logistics ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Captain Coal Sinotrans July 05, 2022 Haddock ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Silver Palm Alpine July 04, 2022 Joan oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers Maersk July 05, 2022 Detroit Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Chemtrans Mogas Sharaf July 04, 2022 Aegean Ship ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sterling Soyabean Ocean July 02, 2022 Saga Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Gas LPG M July 05, 2022 Zeus International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Bow Neon Acetic Acid Alpine July 06, 2022 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Detroit Containers Maersk Pak July 06, 2022 Gas Zeus LPG M.International - Chemtrans Aegean Mogas Sharaf Ship - Silver Joan Palm oil Alpine - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Team View Steel Coil GAC July 06, 2022 Mega Palm oil Alpine - Crimson Jade Gas oil Alpine Waiting for barth Torm Elise Mogas Transmarine - Al-Jalaa Furnace oil PNSC - Sovereign Mogas Alpine - BW Matsuyama Soyabean Ocean Services - Onex Precious Mogas Transmarine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Irenes Ray Containers Maersk July. 06, 2022 =============================================================================

