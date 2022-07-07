AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
EPCL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.45%)
FCCL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FLYNG 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
OGDC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1%)
UNITY 19.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,072 Increased By 15.3 (0.38%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,160 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 25.2 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 07 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (July 06, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Quetta         Oil            Shipping Corp.     04-07-2022
OP-3              G              Disc           Alpine Marine      06-07-2022
                  Bright         Chemical       Services
B-1               Saehan         Disc           Wilhelmsen         05-07-2022
                  Kostar         Chemical       Ships Services
B-3/B-2           T              Load           Ocean World        01-07-2022
                  Symphony       Rice           Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7           RDO            Disc Load      Riazeda            03-07-2022
                  Endeavour      Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-9/B-8           Xin Chang      Disc Load      Cosco Shipping     04-07-2022
                   Shu           Container      Lines
B-10/B-11         V              Disc General   Legend Shipping
                  Pacific        Cargo          & Logistic         04-07-2022
B-11/B-12         HY             Disc General   Legend Shipping
                  Glory          Cargo          & Logistic         03-07-2022
B-15/B-14         Brother        Disc General   Sea Hawks          02-07-2022
                  Glory          Cargo          Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17         An Hai         Disc           Bulk Shipping      27-06-2022
                   Vincent       DAP            Agency
Nmb-1             Muslim         Load           Al Faizan          02-07-2022
                                 Rice           International
Nmb-2             Fateh Al       Load Wheat     N.S Shipping       06-06-2022
                  Karim          Straw           Lines
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19              Sea            Load           Trade Link         03-07-2022
                  Wolf           Rice           International
B-27/B-26         YM             Disc Load      In                 05-07-2022
                  Excellence     Container      Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
RDO               06-07-2022     Disc. Load                  Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Endeavour                        Container
Saehan            06-07-2022     Disc. Chemical                    Wilhelmsen
Kostar                                                         Ships Services
M.T               07-07-2022     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
Quetta                                                         Shipping Corp.
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Saehan            05-07-2022     D/5800 Ethanol                    Wilhelmsen
 Kostar                                                         Ship Services
Bangkok           05-07-2022     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Bridge                                                       Express Pakistan
G Bright          06-07-2022     D/3500 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
M.T               06-07-2022     D/70000 Crude              Pakistan National
Lahore                           Oil                           Shipping Corp.
New               06-07-2022     L/1761 Pipes                    Trans Bridge
Raouf                                                                Logistic
Ocean             06-07-2022     D/48374 Wheat                  Bulk Shipping
 Royal                            In Bulk                              Agency
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Puffin
 Bulker           06-07-2022     General Cargo                              -
Lady
Serenity          06-07-2022     Tanker                                     -
Shanghai
 Voyager          06-07-2022     Container Ship                             -
Kyoto
Express           06-07-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Teleri         Cement         Serious        July. 05, 2022
                                                Logistics
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Captain        Coal           Sinotrans       July 05, 2022
                  Haddock
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Silver         Palm           Alpine          July 04, 2022
                   Joan          oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     Maersk          July 05, 2022
                  Detroit                       Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Chemtrans      Mogas          Sharaf          July 04, 2022
                  Aegean                        Ship
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sterling       Soyabean       Ocean           July 02, 2022
                   Saga                         Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Gas            LPG            M               July 05, 2022
                  Zeus                          International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Bow
 Neon             Acetic Acid    Alpine                         July 06, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Detroit           Containers     Maersk Pak                     July 06, 2022
Gas Zeus          LPG            M.International                            -
Chemtrans
Aegean            Mogas          Sharaf Ship                                -
Silver Joan       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Team
View              Steel Coil     GAC                            July 06, 2022
Mega              Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Crimson
Jade              Gas oil        Alpine                     Waiting for barth
Torm
Elise             Mogas          Transmarine                                -
Al-Jalaa          Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Sovereign         Mogas          Alpine                                     -
BW
Matsuyama         Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
Onex
Precious          Mogas          Transmarine                                -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Irenes
 Ray              Containers     Maersk                        July. 06, 2022
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Fiscal year 2022-23: Foreign assistance estimates revised upward to Rs5.5trn

Cabinet hasn’t approved Rs7.91/unit hike in power rates yet: Dastgir

Use of water for farming: Cost of hydel projects should be borne by provinces: Nepra

Ecnec approves 7 uplift projects worth over Rs410bn

Lifeline consumers spared: PD proposes massive increase in gas prices

ADs told to get permission: SBP updates list of items for import transactions

GE seeks $100m for upgradation of RLNG plants in Punjab

FBR takes step aimed at further liberalising baggage rules

APTMA urges govt to help restore gas supply immediately

Digital lending sector: Strict action to be taken against unregulated entities: SECP

Read more stories