KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 06, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
152,767,043 81,888,345 3,962,105,026 2,475,271,527
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 360,024,119 (196,993,612) 163,030,507
Local Individuals 2,524,346,993 (2,666,673,125) (142,326,131)
Local Corporates 1,211,180,618 (1,231,884,993) (20,704,376)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
