BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 06, 2022). ==================================== BR...
07 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 06, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,159.79
High: 41,334.10
Low: 41,102.57
Net Change: 57.22
Volume (000): 41,595
Value (000): 1,970,562
Makt Cap (000) 1,636,105,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,870.70
NET CH (+) 16.55
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,938.18
NET CH (+) 21.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,548.51
NET CH (+) 36.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,602.46
NET CH (+) 47.50
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,748.27
NET CH (-) 1.81
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,307.80
NET CH (+) 15.13
------------------------------------
As on: 06-July-2022
====================================
