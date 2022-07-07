KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 06, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,159.79 High: 41,334.10 Low: 41,102.57 Net Change: 57.22 Volume (000): 41,595 Value (000): 1,970,562 Makt Cap (000) 1,636,105,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,870.70 NET CH (+) 16.55 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,938.18 NET CH (+) 21.68 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,548.51 NET CH (+) 36.01 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,602.46 NET CH (+) 47.50 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,748.27 NET CH (-) 1.81 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,307.80 NET CH (+) 15.13 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-July-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022