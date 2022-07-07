AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (July 06, 2022)....
07 Jul, 2022

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (July 06, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     1.56343   1.57086   1.57900   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       1.79100   1.66614   1.79757   0.07525
Libor 3 Month       2.34829   2.25043   2.34829   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       2.96657   2.87686   2.96657   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        3.59229   3.60729   3.67400   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

