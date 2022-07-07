Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
07 Jul, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (July 06, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 1.56343 1.57086 1.57900 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 1.79100 1.66614 1.79757 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.34829 2.25043 2.34829 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.96657 2.87686 2.96657 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.59229 3.60729 3.67400 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
