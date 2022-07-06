AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
Pakistan

Leaking of conversation between Bushra, Arsalan not illegal: Rana Sanaullah

  • Minister says any leaked video revealing a crime is not illegal move
BR Web Desk 06 Jul, 2022

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah stated on Wednesday that leaking a conversation between former first lady Bushra Maneka and former focal person to prime minister Arsalan Khalid “was not illegal because it exposed a crime.”

Addressing a press conference, he said making public a recording or video that reveals a crime is not an illegal move.

“However, if a video or conversation is leaked to intentionally blackmail someone, then it is a crime,” he said. “Moreover, making videos of legal private matters public is also a crime.”

PTI deal with IMF created problems for incumbent govt: Rana Sanaullah

According to him, the video showed the former first lady clearly state that criticism of Farah Khan should be linked with treason along with a threatening letter recieved by former prime minister Imran Khan, said the interior minister.

“This was a clear planning for a crime,” he said. “If she terms the leaked conversation fake and states that the words are not hers, then we will perform its verification. However, no such claim has been made from her or any Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker.”

Earlier, Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar said that the provincial government would issue a red notice to bring back Farah Khan and her husband Jameel Gujjar, who have left the country.

Govt to issue red notices to bring back Farah Khan, husband: Atta Tarar

“The couple is involved in corruption, land fraud, and running a racket of diamond smuggling,” Punjab Home Minister said, and vowed to bring them back via Interpol.

Tarar claimed that Farah was the front person of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra. He accused Imran, Bushra, and Farah of looting national wealth.

Meanwhile in the press conference, Sanaullah also said that the government’s refusal to let PTI hold another Azadi march in Islamabad was not harassment.

PTI threatened to block the country which is a non-democratic move, he said.

“Any question raised by the current government related to misappropriation of funds by PTI is termed treason,” he pointed out. “We are just questioning them and not cornering them therefore, this is not harassment.”

