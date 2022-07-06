AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
PM Shehbaz directs to simplify person-to-govt payments system

  • Citizens could make online payments through NBP in next six months
BR Web Desk Updated 06 Jul, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to simplify the system of person-to-government payments.

On Twitter, Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi said that on the PM's directives, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will soon launch an online system for citizens to make government payments without additional charges.

Sufi said efforts will be made to ensure that citizens can make online payments through the NBP in the next six months, adding that the initiative is a positive step towards a cashless economy.

