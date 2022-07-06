AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (8.01%)
ANL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.79%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
EFERT 88.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
EPCL 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
FCCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.38%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
OGDC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPLP 19.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
TREET 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.25%)
UNITY 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.4%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,078 Increased By 21.4 (0.53%)
BR30 14,911 Increased By 4.4 (0.03%)
KSE100 41,213 Increased By 110.2 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,684 Increased By 48.5 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

NZ women cricketers win 'landmark' equal pay agreement

AFP Updated 06 Jul, 2022

SYDNEY: New Zealand's women cricketers have won the right to the same match fees as men in a deal announced as ground-breaking by players and cricketing chiefs.

The new conditions are enshrined in a five-year deal between New Zealand Cricket, the players union and the six major cricketing associations, coming into force on August 1.

The deal, described as a "landmark agreement" in a joint statement released Tuesday, covers both men's and women's match fees.

"This is the most important agreement in our sport," New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said, praising it for the binding NZC, the major associations, and the players "at the hip".

"Importantly, it represents a significant step forward as we continue to grow our investment in women's cricket."

Women and men are now part of the same agreement, said NZ Cricket Players' Association chief executive Heath Mills.

"We're thrilled to now have one agreement that includes our entire playing group," he said.

"The new agreement ensures the players are well rewarded for what they bring to the game and, importantly, are supported through increased investment in personal development and well-being programs."

Under the deal, the highest ranked player in the New Zealand women's national team, the White Ferns, would be able to receive a maximum of NZ$163,246 (US$101,000) in match fees a year, up from NZ$83,432 now.

Men would be able to earn more, however, because of the higher number of matches played, formats contested and time spent playing: the top-ranked men's player would be able to earn NZ$523,396 a year.

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine said the agreement represented a "massive step forward" for women.

"It's great for the international and domestic women players to be recognised in the same agreement, alongside the men," she said.

New Zealand’s women cricketers equal pay agreement

Comments

1000 characters

NZ women cricketers win 'landmark' equal pay agreement

ECC takes step to forestall wheat shortage

Pakistan reports 805 new Covid cases

India's export curbs, tax hike to exacerbate global diesel, gasoline shortage

China extends record imports of Russian oil into June, cuts Saudi supply

Oil prices bounce back from Tuesday tumble as supply concerns return

Palm drops 10% on recession fears, higher inventory outlook

CPHGC seeks funds for procurement of Afghan coal

Spectrum auction(s) for NGMS: Body to include representatives of ISI, GHQ

MPS tomorrow: Key policy rate likely to be hiked by 100bps

Read more stories