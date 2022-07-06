AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (8.01%)
Intra-day update: Rupee approaches 208 against US dollar as fall continues

  • Currency being quoted at 207.88 in inter-bank market
Recorder Report 06 Jul, 2022

The rupee recorded further losses against the US dollar, and approached the 208 level in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at Rs207.88, a decrease of Re0.94 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 206.94 after a depreciation of Rs2.38 or 1.15% against the US dollar.

Rupee closes near 207 amid renewed uncertainty over IMF programme

The development comes as analysts maintain that Punjab government’s latest measure to provide free electricity to households consuming up to 100 units has irked sentiment as the development could derail progress made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that has reiterated its stance on energy subsidies.

Brushing aside those concerns, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said that IMF should not be worried about Punjab government’s move.

Speaking on Aaj News programme, Faisla Aap Ka, the finance minister said that it is a “good subsidy.”

Miftah explained that usage of funds by provinces is out of the IMF’s scope. “I have given the money to provinces. What they do with that money is their concern,” he said.

The finance minister said that his responsibility was to reduce the budget deficit, collect revenue and give money to the province. “I have done all three,” he remarked.

Miftah added that he was in touch with the IMF on daily basis.

Pakistan has been actively pursuing the IMF to revive its stalled Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The programme is widely seen as crucial for Pakistan’s economy, which has struggled with high inflation and a widening current account deficit.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP is set to meet on Thursday (July 7, 2022) with expectation of further monetary tightening due to higher inflation outlook.

In the previous meeting held on May 23, the MPC raised the policy rate by 150 basis points to 13.75% aimed at containing rising inflation and mitigating the risks to external stability. The current policy rate of 13.75% is the highest since June 2011.

