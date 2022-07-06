AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (8.16%)
European shares climb on Just Eat Takeway.com boost

Reuters 06 Jul, 2022

European shares climbed on Wednesday, as Norwegian oil and gas workers called off their strike and assuaged fears of a heightened energy supply crunch, while Just Eat Takeaway.com rose after Amazon agreed to buy a stake in unit Grubhub.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 was up 1.3% by 0713 GMT, a day after the strike in Norway cut oil and gas output and exacerbated worries over inflation.

Germany’s DAX gained 1.4% after losing almost 3% in the previous session. Data showed German industrial orders grew surprisingly in May, reversing the trend after a third consecutive monthly drop.

European shares slide as soaring gas prices fuel inflation concerns

Retail and travel and leisure stocks rose 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively, to led gains among the European sectors.

Among single stocks, Just Eat Takeaway.com jumped 14.2% after Amazon agreed to take a 2% stake in struggling U.S. meal delivery business Grubhub and said it will offer its Prime members access to the service for one year.

Shares of Faurecia fell 4.3% after Barclays double-downgraded its rating on the French car parts maker’ stock to “underweight”.

Retail sales data of euro zone is scheduled for 0900 GMT.

Ahmed Jul 06, 2022 12:59pm
So Max 63 billion imports, 32 billion imports. What about remittances? We also provide services to countries like Saudi Arabia and USA, does that show up on official books? Regards Ahmed Khan
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

