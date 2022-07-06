AGL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.82%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
EFERT 88.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
EPCL 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
FCCL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
MLCF 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
OGDC 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
PAEL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PRL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.46%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
TELE 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
TPLP 19.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
TRG 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,082 Increased By 25.1 (0.62%)
BR30 14,905 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 41,250 Increased By 147.8 (0.36%)
KSE30 15,702 Increased By 67.1 (0.43%)
Indian shares rise as Bajaj Finance boosts financials, crude oil cools

Reuters 06 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Wednesday, as gains in top non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance after a strong quarterly performance boosted financial stocks, while easing inflation worries on a slump in crude oil prices also supported sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.42% to 15,878.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.52% at 53,413.16, as of 0455 GMT.

Crude oil prices tumbled 9% on Tuesday, hit by worries of demand destruction, which could bring down inflation for India, the world’s third-largest importer.

“Headline worries still remain the same with regards to a possible recession and high inflation. The markets are positive only on the back of cooling of crude prices,” said Prashanth Tapse, vice-president (research), Mehta Equities.

Market is expecting crude prices to fall below $100 per barrel in case of a recession in global economy, which will substantially bring down domestic inflation, he said.

Interest rates and inflation worries have weighed on Nifty and Sensex, with the indexes falling over 8% so far this year.

Indian shares end lower

The Nifty finance index rose 0.8%, while Bajaj Finance gained 3.2% after reporting strong June- quarter numbers.

Bajaj Finance was the top mover and boost in the bluechip Nifty 50 index.

Shares of domestic explorers Oil & Natural Gas Corp, Oil India and Gail India fell between 2.6% and 6.3%.

The explorers have also come under pressure after the Indian government imposed windfall tax on oil producers.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the Indian rupee, which hit multiple record lows recently on concerns over the country’s widening current account deficit.

Elsewhere, Asian stocks slipped and the dollar stood by a two-decade high against the euro on deepening fears that the continent is leading the world into recession.

