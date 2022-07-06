PARTLY FACETIOUS: Look at the glass as half full

“What I don’t understand is why audio? I mean in this day and age where video can so easily be…”

“Oye stop. I was extremely saddened…”

“Look at the glass as half full. I was complaining that Bushra Bibi was not supporting The Khan — I mean she is nowhere to be seen when he takes these physically trying long marches and jalsas so the audio reveals an engagement though I admit linking allegations against Farah and herself as treacherous…”

“Really! That’s your take on the audio!”

“What’s yours?”

“As I said I was saddened because two former highly educated federal ministers, one a PhD another a lawyer, came to do a Marriyum Aurangzeb.”

“Excuse me?”

“Marriyum Aurangzeb is a vehement defender of the Sharifs — father, daughter, uncle and cousins — and I am sure the Sharifs have never ever shared their financial situation with her.”

“Do you know how very qualified Marriyum Aurangzeb is? She graduated from Oxford, not easy to get admission to, and…”

“Oh dear, but for your information all party leaders have a horde of extremely well qualified individuals defending their wealth details of which have not been shared with them.”

“I have one question.”

“Be careful you are on shaky grounds here — from multiple sources.”

“My question is while our leaders, first tier only, which means The Khan, Nawaz Sharif, his brother, Maryam Nawaz, Zardari sahib and his children and…”

“I get it, get on with the question.”

“Why do our leaders marry the not so well educated?”

“Excuse me, but Bushra Bibi is a highly skilled pirni (spiritual teacher) and given The Khan’s previous life of being a playboy he was in need of…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway Benazir Bhutto married Zardari sahib who was not well educated though later he showed his skills at negotiations — with friends, foes, the neutrals…”

“Stop, but may I say something: I had great respect for Nawaz Sharif’s wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, who when her husband was in jail employed logic, elegance, without engaging in accusing all those opposed to her family as traitors and…”

“Indeed she will be sorely missed from our too muddied political scene.”

