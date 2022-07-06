ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
ASC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.89%)
PTC 6.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
SNGP 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.05%)
TREET 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -34.6 (-0.85%)
BR30 14,907 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -245.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,635 Decreased By -101.8 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Look at the glass as half full

Anjum Ibrahim 06 Jul, 2022

“What I don’t understand is why audio? I mean in this day and age where video can so easily be…”

“Oye stop. I was extremely saddened…”

“Look at the glass as half full. I was complaining that Bushra Bibi was not supporting The Khan — I mean she is nowhere to be seen when he takes these physically trying long marches and jalsas so the audio reveals an engagement though I admit linking allegations against Farah and herself as treacherous…”

“Really! That’s your take on the audio!”

“What’s yours?”

“As I said I was saddened because two former highly educated federal ministers, one a PhD another a lawyer, came to do a Marriyum Aurangzeb.”

“Excuse me?”

“Marriyum Aurangzeb is a vehement defender of the Sharifs — father, daughter, uncle and cousins — and I am sure the Sharifs have never ever shared their financial situation with her.”

“Do you know how very qualified Marriyum Aurangzeb is? She graduated from Oxford, not easy to get admission to, and…”

“Oh dear, but for your information all party leaders have a horde of extremely well qualified individuals defending their wealth details of which have not been shared with them.”

“I have one question.”

“Be careful you are on shaky grounds here — from multiple sources.”

“My question is while our leaders, first tier only, which means The Khan, Nawaz Sharif, his brother, Maryam Nawaz, Zardari sahib and his children and…”

“I get it, get on with the question.”

“Why do our leaders marry the not so well educated?”

“Excuse me, but Bushra Bibi is a highly skilled pirni (spiritual teacher) and given The Khan’s previous life of being a playboy he was in need of…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway Benazir Bhutto married Zardari sahib who was not well educated though later he showed his skills at negotiations — with friends, foes, the neutrals…”

“Stop, but may I say something: I had great respect for Nawaz Sharif’s wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, who when her husband was in jail employed logic, elegance, without engaging in accusing all those opposed to her family as traitors and…”

“Indeed she will be sorely missed from our too muddied political scene.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb PARTLY FACETIOUS Bushra Bibi

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Look at the glass as half full

RDA inflows hit historic high of $4.6bn

Subsidy on 5 commodities for KP to continue: ECC allows one-time release of banned items stuck at ports, airports

MPS tomorrow: Key policy rate likely to be hiked by 100bps

Spectrum auction(s) for NGMS: Body to include representatives of ISI, GHQ

Air travel FED reduced to Rs30,000

‘Regime change conspiracy’: IK threatens to ‘unmask all characters’

Parliamentary panel to oversee TTP talks

NCOC issues Covid guidelines for Eid

China touts Afghan trade and investment plans after quake

Oil tumbles 9pc on recession demand destruction fears

Read more stories