Worthy person never sells his gift: Talal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday criticized Imran Khan’s regime that one who sells a gift cannot be self-reliant or respectable and the way he did, was no epitome in the country’s history.

Poor person never sells a gift given to him, selling a gifted wrist watch by a person is not worthy or a sign of credibility, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that Imran Khan was not worthy enough to consider himself self-reliance person since he had collapsed country’s economy.