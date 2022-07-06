Pakistan
Worthy person never sells his gift: Talal
06 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday criticized Imran Khan’s regime that one who sells a gift cannot be self-reliant or respectable and the way he did, was no epitome in the country’s history.
Poor person never sells a gift given to him, selling a gifted wrist watch by a person is not worthy or a sign of credibility, he said while talking to a private news channel.
He said that Imran Khan was not worthy enough to consider himself self-reliance person since he had collapsed country’s economy.
