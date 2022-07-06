ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
Four children stranded in rainwater stream rescued

Recorder Report 06 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration rescue team in a joint operation with other departments, on Tuesday, rescued four children stranded in Islamabad’s rainwater stream, Korang Nullah due to flooding.

The rescue teams of the ICT Administration, the Capital Development Authority (CDA), and the Pakistan Navy, headed by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Aneel Saeed rescued four children including 14-year-old Mustafa, 13-year-old Dilawer, 11-year-old Rafeullah, and eight years old Noor Khan. The children rescued from Korang Nullah are brothers and residents of Bani Gala. The rescue team handed over the children to their parents after their safe recovery. Due to heavy rains, water entered the low-lying sector H-13, where walls collapsed and several vehicles were trapped in the rainwater.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director said that 60 millimetres of rain had been recorded in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. He maintained that the water level in Nullah Lai which flowed through Rawalpindi was recorded at 17 feet.

The Rawalpindi administration has put the concerned departments on high alert due to fear of flood in Nullah Lai. The district administration is monitoring the water level in the Nullah and the WASA machinery has been alerted to deal with any situation.

Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on different roads of the twin cities due to accumulated rainwater causing inconvenience to commuters. Water also accumulated at Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk, Mureed Chowk, and 9th Avenue, and some other roads in the capital city due to the heavy rains.

