ZINDIGI signs MoU with PHA

Press Release 06 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: An MoU was signed between Parks & Horticulture Authority and ZINDIGI - Powered by JS Bank in an auspicious event held at Parks & Horticulture Authority Headquarters.

The MoU was signed between Umer Jehangir, DG PHA and Noman Azhar Chief Officer - ZINDIGI. According to this MoU, all the PHA departments will be digitalised to fulfill the requirements of the digital world.

On the occasion Secretary Housing Punjab Mian Shakeel Ahmed graced the ceremony along with Assistant Director General Babar Deen and Senior officials from PHA.

During his address, Mian Shakeel Ahmed stressed that to improve the performance of PHA, it is inevitable to digitalize all the departments of PHA. He also said that this initiative is in accordance with the vision of Punjab Government. Due to digitalization issue like attendance of employees, plantation drives and advertising expenditure will be easily monitored.

During his speech, DG PHA Umer Jehangir assured that all the resources shall be utilised to improve the performance of the organization. He also emphasized that PHA is working both on making Lahore green and on betterment of various departments.

He appreciated and mentioned that they are thankful to the Management of ZINDIGI- Powered by JS Bank, to assist this digitalization as volunteers to complete this task in the shortest possible time.

