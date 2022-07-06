KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 149,143 tonnes of cargo comprising 110,052 tonnes of import cargo and 39,091 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 110,052 comprised of 42,134 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 40,869 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,936 tonnes of DAP and 25,113 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 39,091 tonnes comprised of 38,308 tonnes of containerized cargo & 783 tonnes of Rice.

As many as, 6966 containers comprising of 3113 containers import and 3853 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 593 of 20’s and 1127 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 132 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 658 of 20’s and 768 of 40’s loaded containers while 269 of 20’s and 695 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 05 ships namely, V Pacific, MT Quetta, Kyoto Express, YM Excellence and Shanghai Voyager have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 09 ships namely, Ningbo Express, Jewel of Shinas, Al Shaffiah, Chemtrans Arctic, Safeen Pioneer, Sana and Hans Schulte, Teera Bhum and Northern Dexterity sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 06 cargoes namely Saehan Kostar Ethnol, Bangkok Bridge container, G Bright Cehemical, MT Lahore Grude Oil, New Raouf Pipes and Ocean Royal Wheat in Bulk were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 more ships, Bangkok Bridge andMSC Qingdao left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Indian Harmony and Saehan Kostar are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 119,564 tonnes, comprising 81,042 tonnes imports cargo and 38,522 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,737` Containers (1,471 TEUs Imports and 2,266 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Captain Haddock and Bow Neon & another ship, Maersk Detroit carrying Coal, Acetic Acid and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, EVTL and QICT on Tuesday, 5th July-2022.

