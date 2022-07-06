Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
06 Jul, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (July 5, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 1.56729 1.57614 1.57900 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 1.77729 1.65229 1.79757 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.32171 2.23157 2.32171 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.94329 2.86214 2.94671 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.55129 3.57200 3.67400 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
