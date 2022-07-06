Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
06 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (July 5, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 206.00 207.00 DKK 27.83 27.93
SAUDIA RIYAL 54.40 55.20 NOK 20.16 20.26
UAE DIRHAM 55.60 56.40 SEK 19.24 19.34
EURO 210.50 212.50 AUD $ 138.50 140.00
UK POUND 246.00 250.00 CAD $ 158.00 160.00
JAPANI YEN 1.47936 1.49936 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 209.11 210.11 CHINESE YUAN 31.00 32.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00
=========================================================================
