ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
ASC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.89%)
PTC 6.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
SNGP 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.05%)
TREET 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -34.6 (-0.85%)
BR30 14,907 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -245.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,635 Decreased By -101.8 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Business Recorder's BRIndex30, BRIndex100 recomposed

BR Web Desk 05 Jul, 2022

Business Recorder's BRIndex30 and BRIndex100 indices were recomposed on 5 July as per the six months' re-composition schedule. Both indices are volume-based in which companies are selected based on average half yearly traded volume and trading frequency. In current re-composition period (Jan 2022 to June 2022), eight companies got replaced in BRIndex 30 whereas BRIndex100 saw sixteen companies replaced.

Technology & Communication sector held the highest representation in BRIndex30 with six companies followed by Chemical sector with five. Commercial Banks sector, on the other hand, held the highest representation with 13 companies in BRIndex100 followed by Technology & Communication sector with 11 companies and Cement with 9.

Comments

1000 characters

Business Recorder's BRIndex30, BRIndex100 recomposed

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow clocks in at $250mn in June, up 32% month-on-month

Incumbent rulers will offer bases to US, recognise Israel if given chance: Imran Khan

Energy tariff: PM approves summary of phase-wise increase

With inflation running high, majority expects SBP to hike key interest rate by at least 100bps

Oil drops $6 as recession fears deepen demand concerns

Covid-related restrictions: NCOC issues Eid-ul-Azha guidelines

ATC approves 7-day physical remand of Babar Ghauri

KSE-100 falls 0.59% amid low volumes

China touts Afghan trade and investment plans after quake

Oil may collapse to $65 by year-end amid concerns of demand-crippling recession: Citigroup

Read more stories