Business Recorder's BRIndex30, BRIndex100 recomposed

Business Recorder's BRIndex30 and BRIndex100 indices were recomposed on 5 July as per the six months' re-composition schedule. Both indices are volume-based in which companies are selected based on average half yearly traded volume and trading frequency. In current re-composition period (Jan 2022 to June 2022), eight companies got replaced in BRIndex 30 whereas BRIndex100 saw sixteen companies replaced.

Technology & Communication sector held the highest representation in BRIndex30 with six companies followed by Chemical sector with five. Commercial Banks sector, on the other hand, held the highest representation with 13 companies in BRIndex100 followed by Technology & Communication sector with 11 companies and Cement with 9.