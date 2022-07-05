ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
England beat India by seven wickets to draw series 2-2

AFP 05 Jul, 2022

BIRMINGHAM: England beat India by seven wickets as they completed a record run chase to win the Covid-delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

England, set 378 to win, finished on 378-3 with Joe Root 142 not out and Jonny Bairstow 114 not out.

The Yorkshire team-mates shared an unbroken stand of 269, with Bairstow the first England batsman since Andrew Strauss against India at Chennai in 2008 to score two hundreds in the same Test after he made 106 in the first innings at Edgbaston.

Victory saw England square the five-match series 2-2.

No England side had previously made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test than their 359-9 against Australia at Headingley three years ago.

This decider should have been played in Manchester last September only to be postponed just hours before the start because of coronavirus concerns within the India camp.

India England Test match

