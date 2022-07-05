ANL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
ASC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
ASL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.11%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PTC 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 36.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
TELE 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
TPLP 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TRG 76.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WAVES 12.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,063 Decreased By -28 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,931 Decreased By -21.2 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,156 Decreased By -192 (-0.46%)
KSE30 15,666 Decreased By -70.8 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s June gold imports treble y/y on price correction

Reuters 05 Jul, 2022

MUMBAI: India’s gold imports in June nearly trebled from year-ago levels on correction in prices and as jewellers replenished inventories after robust sales during a key festival, a government source said on Tuesday.

The country had imported 49 tonnes of gold in June, compared with 17 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

Gold edges lower as July rate hikes loom

In value terms, June imports surged to $2.61 billion from $969 million a year ago, he said, adding that India’s gold imports still dropped to 335 tonnes in the first half of 2022 from 493 tonnes last year.

India gold imports

Comments

1000 characters

India’s June gold imports treble y/y on price correction

Intra-day update: Rupee falls near 207 against US dollar

IMF program ‘on track’, insists Miftah

Imports from Afghanistan: Govt likely to amend Import Policy Order

Free electricity: Hamza follows in Kejriwal’s footsteps

KU sucide attack: ATC sends suspect on physical remand

May FCA: Rs9.42/unit tariff hike approved for KE

Govt says power situation to improve in a few days

Govt officials asked to report, deposit all Toshakhana gifts

Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six at US July 4 parade

Hydro-Met, Climate Services: Approval sought for $188m WB-funded project

Read more stories