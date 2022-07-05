Spot gold may rise towards $1,820
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,811 per ounce, and rise towards the next resistance at $1,820.
The bounce from $1,783.50 may consist of three waves.
The wave c is unfolding towards $1,820, which is pointed by a falling trendline.
Key support is at $1,801, a break below which could signal the completion of the bounce and a continuation of the downtrend towards $1,783.
Spot gold may test resistance at $1,820
On the daily chart, the long-shadowed hammer on July 1 suggests a possible bounce into a range of $1,830-$1,842, which is pointed by a short falling channel.
It must be noted that the downtrend within a bigger channel remains steady.
The trend may resume upon the completion of the bounce in the target zone.
Comments