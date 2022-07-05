ANL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
ASC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
ASL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.11%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
PTC 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.61%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.55%)
TREET 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TRG 76.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WAVES 12.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,064 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.67%)
BR30 14,936 Decreased By -16.6 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,157 Decreased By -191.7 (-0.46%)
KSE30 15,666 Decreased By -70.8 (-0.45%)
Spot gold may rise towards $1,820

Reuters 05 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,811 per ounce, and rise towards the next resistance at $1,820.

The bounce from $1,783.50 may consist of three waves.

The wave c is unfolding towards $1,820, which is pointed by a falling trendline.

Key support is at $1,801, a break below which could signal the completion of the bounce and a continuation of the downtrend towards $1,783.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,820

On the daily chart, the long-shadowed hammer on July 1 suggests a possible bounce into a range of $1,830-$1,842, which is pointed by a short falling channel.

It must be noted that the downtrend within a bigger channel remains steady.

The trend may resume upon the completion of the bounce in the target zone.

Spot gold Gold Spot Bullions

