Spot gold may rise towards $1,820

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,811 per ounce, and rise towards the next resistance at $1,820.

The bounce from $1,783.50 may consist of three waves.

The wave c is unfolding towards $1,820, which is pointed by a falling trendline.

Key support is at $1,801, a break below which could signal the completion of the bounce and a continuation of the downtrend towards $1,783.

On the daily chart, the long-shadowed hammer on July 1 suggests a possible bounce into a range of $1,830-$1,842, which is pointed by a short falling channel.

It must be noted that the downtrend within a bigger channel remains steady.

The trend may resume upon the completion of the bounce in the target zone.