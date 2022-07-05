China’s yuan touches one-week high on US tariff reduction hopes

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan hit a one-week high against the dollar on Tuesday on hopes of easing Sino-US trade tensions following reports President Joe Biden was considering rolling back some tariffs on Chinese goods.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He also had a “constructive” virtual dialogue with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday, with both sides agreeing to better coordinate macro policies, according to China’s commerce ministry.

Bilateral relations have been an important factor influencing the yuan and financial market sentiment in the past few years, traders said.

“Scrapping tariffs would offer some support for the yuan … but the impact is likely to be limited,” said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Yuan inches up as US yield advantage narrows slightly

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.6986 per dollar, 85 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix at 6.7071.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.6959 per dollar and firmed to 6.6842 at one point, the strongest level since June 28.

By midday, it was changing hands at 6.6942, 46 pips firmer than the previous late session close, defying a mostly weaker trend among its regional peers.

Some traders and analysts said further gains in the yuan were limited by market worries that only daily necessities would be subject to tariff reductions.

“We expect those goods are not high-tech items,” analysts at ING said in a note.

“At the same time, we expect there could be another round of US tariffs on China-made technology-related parts and products to be imposed later this year. So, any related yuan strength could be short-lived.”

Currency traders said a possible US decision to reduce tariffs would probably be aimed at combating stubbornly high inflation, rather than representing a solid improvement in relations between Beijing and Washington.

“The Biden administration should have strong political motivation to ease tariffs in order to bring down inflation before the mid-term election,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 105.128 from the previous close of 105.138, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.6931 per dollar.