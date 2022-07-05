ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
ASL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
AVN 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.05%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PTC 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.61%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.55%)
TREET 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TRG 76.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 19.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -25.2 (-0.61%)
BR30 14,958 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,154 Decreased By -194.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 15,666 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises 1% as investors pick up cheap tech stocks

Reuters Updated 05 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei closed 1% higher on Tuesday as investors hunted for beaten-down technology stocks, with sentiment underpinned by gains in Asian stocks US futures. The Nikkei share average advanced 1.03% to 26,423.47.

The broader Topix rose 0.5% to 1,879.12. “Investors took a fresh view on technology and growth stocks as US yields stabled.

They were buying back shares that fell too much.“ said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

US President Joe Biden considering scrapping tariffs on a range of Chinese goods to curb inflation also lifted overall sentiment, Arisawa said.

With US markets closed due to a holiday on Monday, European stocks rallied 0.8% and Britain’s FTSE rose over 1%, while Asian shares inched up as positive economic data and hints of easing Sino-US tensions offered some respite to the recent sell-offs Back in Japan, Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing jumped 4.33% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei on Tuesday.

Technology investor SoftBank Group rose 1.8% and chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron gained 0.38%.

Mobile phone services provider KDDI climbed 1.49%, rebounding from a previous session’s loss, which was fuelled by a system failure that affected almost 40 million users nationwide.

Rakuten Group added 1.62% after the e-commerce firm said it has applied to list its online banking unit on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Tokyo markets end lower

Shipping firms were weak, with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha losing 4.51% and Mitsui O.S.K.

Lines falling 2.75% to become the top losers on the Nikkei.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei rises 1% as investors pick up cheap tech stocks

Intra-day update: Rupee falls near 207 against US dollar

IMF program ‘on track’, insists Miftah

Imports from Afghanistan: Govt likely to amend Import Policy Order

Free electricity: Hamza follows in Kejriwal’s footsteps

KU sucide attack: ATC sends suspect on physical remand

May FCA: Rs9.42/unit tariff hike approved for KE

Govt says power situation to improve in a few days

Govt officials asked to report, deposit all Toshakhana gifts

Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six at US July 4 parade

Hydro-Met, Climate Services: Approval sought for $188m WB-funded project

Read more stories