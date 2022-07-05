NUST’s internship programme for int’l students begins

ISLAMABAD: NUST Internship Programme for International Students (NIPIS ‘22), the university’s signature internship programme, was officially launched at the Islamabad campus on Monday.

The programme promises to deliver a sublime internship experience that not only advances professional skills of students coming in from around the world but also reinforces their academic competence.

This year, as many as 25 student interns from different countries, including Afghanistan, Angola, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Gambia, Germany, Sudan, Turkey, UK and USA, are physically attending the programme, while 15 student interns will be virtually joining the programme. In addition, 12 interns under Association for the International Exchange of Students in Economics & Commerce (AIESEC) have also joined the programme.

The students will be offered internships in the fields of Computer Science, Economics, Engineering, Environment, Sustainability, Human Resource Management, Mathematics, Biotechnology, Psychology, Physics, Chemistry, Transportation, Geographical Information Systems and Architecture & Design.

The programme is aimed at promoting diversity, growth, cultural exchange and opportunities for all. The four-week programme will also include visits to local industries and tourist attractions and historical landmarks.

Arooba Gillani, General Manager Placements at NUST, extended a warm welcome to the international students and introduced them to an array of activities they will have a chance to benefit from during the course of internship.